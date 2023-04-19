Regnier signs

Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier, who recently signed a national letter of intent to compete in track and field at the University of North Carolina, has been nominated for the WIAA’s Scholar-Athlete Award.

 Contributed

Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier is one of 16 senior boys selected as finalists to receive the 2023 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Statewide Scholar Athlete Award, presented by We Energies Foundation and Wisconsin Public Service Foundation. More than 1,181 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.

A total of 16 girls were also nominated. Regnier was nominated in Division 1 along with Sheboygan North’s Dylan Dettloff, Stoughton’s Griffin Empey and Hartland Arrowhead’s Tripp Walsh.