Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier is one of 16 senior boys selected as finalists to receive the 2023 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Statewide Scholar Athlete Award, presented by We Energies Foundation and Wisconsin Public Service Foundation. More than 1,181 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.
A total of 16 girls were also nominated. Regnier was nominated in Division 1 along with Sheboygan North’s Dylan Dettloff, Stoughton’s Griffin Empey and Hartland Arrowhead’s Tripp Walsh.
Regnier has earned seven varsity letters and is a five-time Badger-East All Conference honoree, winning an individual track and field state championship in the 400. He is a four-time Warrior MVP in cross country and two-time team MVP in track and field.
To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls were selected (based on both athletic and academic achievement) from each of the four WIAA divisions.
“Each of these remarkable student athletes has excelled in academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, assistant director of the WIAA. “Fifteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date. All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 294 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of nine letters per athlete, and we have not yet completed our spring sports season.”
This year more than 841 seniors were nominated for the 2023 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award by 454 high schools throughout the state.
The 2023 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalists will be recognized at an awards ceremony Sunday, May 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau. Keynote speaker will be Anne Marie Anderson, Emmy award winning sports broadcaster and one of the most experienced female play by play announcers in the country.
Of the more than 841 high schools submitting nominations this year, three schools had a finalist for the first time in the 38-year history of the WIAA Scholar Athlete program, including: Mya Hartjes, University School of Milwaukee; Joey Perry, Winneconne High School, and Lucy Strey, Sun Prairie East High School.
A Webcast of the awards ceremony will be available at www.wiaawi.org after the ceremony on May 7. More information is available on the WIAA’s website.