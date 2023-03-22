What’s Online Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Look for spring season previewsGame of the week: Previewing season openers for baseball, softballMay hired as AD at Reedsburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Passing the baton: After 37 years, Jan Tweed steps down from the Waunakee Community Band conductor's podium redbox+ Dumpsters of Waunakee now aiding in crash site clean-up DeForest construction firm proposing quarry in Town of Dane Study to determine best site for Waunakee softball field lights Final call for seniors pictures for Waunakee Tribune graduation edition Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!