What’s Online plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Look for spring sports previews, winter sports recapsSnowboarding: Waunakee members compete at stateGame of the week: Looking ahead to the Tri-State Invitational track and field meetAthlete Spotlight: Meet gymnast Violet Marx Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center Waunakee on the grow: Village, school district administrators address Chamber members Athlete Spotlight: Meet gymnast Marina Cupp Waunakee High School Honor Roll A family tradition: Waunakee father, son follow military path after high school Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!