What’s Online plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football: Waunakee players receive AP all-state recognitionWednesday Men’s Basketball League StandingsWIAA: Football-only conference realignment plans reviewedBoys swimming: Warriors' strong nucleus looks to lead the way in 2022-23Boys swimming: Catching up with the WarriorsBowling Waunakee Belles LeagueGame of the Week: Warriors compete at MATC tourneyGirls Hockey: Cap City Cougars in action Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee psychotherapy center fills growing need for student mental health services Willems won't run for another term as Waunakee Village Trustee Wauankee veterinarian accused of animal cruelty Gymnastics: Kremer, freshman quartet to lead co-op in 2022-23 Boys hockey: Warriors upset St. Mary's Springs, roll past DeForest Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin