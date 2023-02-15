What’s Online plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Athlete Spotlight: Meet gymnast Maddie Kremer in our new featureBoys basketball: Waunakee edges Beaver DamBoys hockey: Warriors move on in postseason playGame of the Week: Previewing regional girls’ basketballWrestling: Warriors fall to Stoughton at team sectionalsGirls hockey: Catching up with Cap City Cougars Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Coffee shop planned for Waunakee's Main Street Waunakee teacher, coach shares tools for coping with anxiety Madison man accused of stealing vehicle from Waunakee Waunakee village trustee candidates participate in forum Game of the week: Waunakee wraps up boys’ basketball season at DeForest Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!