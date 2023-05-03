What's Online Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What’s OnlineBaseball: Warriors blast StoughtonBoys lacrosse: Waunakee rolls over rival DeForestCatch up on local games, matches and meetsAssessing the Waunakee’s track and field team’s season so farPhotos of baseball teacher appreciation night, Senior Night for track and fieldGame of the week: Norskies host Waunakee in softball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee man receives nine months jail OWI-3, with weapons charge dropped Waunakee's Early Files With new director and move planned, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection launches capital campaign Annual banquet pays tribute to Waunakee volunteers, leaders Waunakee's Mike Moh gets extended screen time in new 'Ghosted' film Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!