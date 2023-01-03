The amount of talent at the annual Bi-State Classic is ridiculous.
Jackson Lenzendorf and the rest of the Waunakee wrestling team made the most of their trip to the prestigious event, with Lenzendorf placing sixth and the Warriors finishing 36th out of 70 teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“Anytime you put together that many teams you are guaranteed to get a lot of quality individuals,” said Mark Natzke, head coach of Waunakee. “Most weight classes had anywhere from 15-20 guys that were either ranked in the state or a past state qualifier.”
Hastings, Minnesota, took the top spot with 328.5 points, as the Warriors totaled 83.
Boasting a 22-6 record, Lenzendorf went 6-3 at the tournament, which took place Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30, at the Lax La Crosse Center in La Crosse.
The whole team battled throughout the event.
“We had the opportunity to see how we stand with some of the best competition in the state,” said Natzke. “We had some individuals that came out and put together a great tournament winning some matches. They did not back down from any competition and gave it their best shot on the mat.”
Lenzendorf opened the tournament with pins of Caledonia/Houston’s Ezequiel Heins and Stratford’s Matt Kolb. After losing by fall to Cashton’s Austin Culpitt, Lenzendorf reeled off wins over Chatfield’s Bralyn Burnett (fall, :50), Lodi’s Henry Koeppen (8-4), Eastview’s Alex Baccoli (6-1), and Marshfield’s Adrian Kruger (fall, 3:31). He lost the next two, but Lenzendorf came close to moving up to fifth place.
“Jackson may have had our best tournament,” said Natzke. “He lost in round 3 and had to win two matches to earn a medal. After doing that he didn't quit winning another 2 matches to make the consolation semifinals. He then ended up losing in overtime for fifth place. He was so close to winning that latch match and it left him wanting a little more for the next time he steps on the mat. I think Jackson’s confidence grew these two days, realizing that he is one of the best heavyweights in the state and that he can wrestle with the top competition.”
Others who stood out for Waunakee were Mason Spear, Coltan Nechvatal, Gabe Guralski, Dane Spencer, Jack Schweitzer and Tyler Endres.
At 106, Spear went 3-2.
“Mason had some really nice matches and qualified for the second day of the tournament and was eliminated in the last round before placing in the tournament, finishing in the top 16,” said Natzke. “Mason is starting to make a name for himself and turning his head by picking up some nice wins.”
Nechvatal finished with a 2-2 record at 132, while Guralski (138) had a 3-2 record and made it to the second day and finished in the top 20.
“Gabe had two close matches, one where he won 12-10 and had to come back from behind,” said Natzke. “Another match he needed to go to overtime to get the win 10-8. This showed Gabe’s determination, never giving up and fighting all the way to the end to pick up two huge victories and put him in contention for earning a medal.”
Wrestling at 145, Spencer went 2-2, losing on the final round of the first day. He also finished in the top 20.
Waunakee’s strength was in the upper weights, where Jack Schweitzer went 4-3 at 195 and placed 11th.
“Jack started out the tournament winning his first three matches to earn himself a spot on the podium,” said Natzke. “He reached the quarterfinals where he then went on a slide losing his next three matches, but he rebounded and finished the tournament strong by picking up a win in his final match. I always like to see kids finish their tournament on a high note and winning that final match does that.”
Under the radar, Endres finished the tourney 3-2, losing in the last round of the first day and ending up in the top 20.
“Tyler had a great tournament and picked up some wins,” said Natzke. “He is quietly putting together a great senior season and making improvements each week out.”
Girls
The girls’ showcase was held on Day 2, as Waunakee’s Madison Mercurio and Katelyn Ottosen competed for the Warriors. They were paired up against other girls of the same weight and category, according to Natzke.
“Katelyn went 0-3 but lost her first two matches by a combined five points,” said Natzke. “She was in both matches to the end but just came up short. She had the lead on one of the matches but just couldn't hold on to the lead.”
Mercurio turned in a strong performance.
“Madison went 2-1 winning her first two matches by pins,” said Natzke. “In both matches she fell behind earlier on the scoreboard but did not give up, fighting back in both matches to get the second period pins. In her final match she came up just short losing 7-5. Madison is putting together some great matches and having a great season.”