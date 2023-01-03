Jackson Lenzendorf wrestles against Fort Atkinson

Jackson Lenzendorf wrestles for Waunakee in a match earlier this season against Fort Atkinson. Lenzendorf pinned both of his opponents at the Middleton quadrangular on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

The amount of talent at the annual Bi-State Classic is ridiculous.

Jackson Lenzendorf and the rest of the Waunakee wrestling team made the most of their trip to the prestigious event, with Lenzendorf placing sixth and the Warriors finishing 36th out of 70 teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota.