Wrestling: Spear, Guralski take spots on All-Badger East Conference First Team

Waunakee wrestlers Mason Spear (106) and Gabe Guralski (138) claimed spots on the All-Badger East Conference First Team, based on their results at the conference tournament.Three Warriors made the second team, including McCoy Smith (182), Jack Schweitzer (195) and Jackson Lenzendorf (285).