Here's a look at how Waunakee junior varsity wrestlers fared at the Badger Conference Tournament:
Boys 93-108
Connor Cutsinger's place is 1st and has scored 22.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Connor Cutsinger (Waunakee) won by fall over Eli Grosenick (Watertown) (Fall 4:48)
• Round 2 - Connor Cutsinger (Waunakee) received a bye () (Bye)
• Round 3 - Connor Cutsinger (Waunakee) won by fall over Sawyer Cole (Portage) (Fall 4:49)
• 1st Place Match - Connor Cutsinger (Waunakee) won by fall over Nathan Rocole (Watertown) (Fall 2:49)
Boys 120-132
Payton Schutz's place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Payton Schutz (Waunakee) won by fall over Dawson Schmelzer (Reedsburg) (Fall 3:59)
• Round 2 - Payton Schutz (Waunakee) won by decision over Bradley Rupnow (Watertown) (Dec 6-0)
• Round 3 - Payton Schutz (Waunakee) won by decision over Drew Hicken (Sauk Prairie) (Dec 9-8)
Boys 129-138
Hudson Whitney's place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Zack Brekke (Reedsburg) won by decision over Hudson Whitney (Waunakee) (Dec 7-2)
• Round 2 - Max Mathews (Milton) won by fall over Hudson Whitney (Waunakee) (Fall 1:03)
• Round 3 - Angel Benitez (Monroe) won by fall over Hudson Whitney (Waunakee) (Fall 1:28)
Boys 137-142
Quinn Pfeiffer's place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Quinn Pfeiffer (Waunakee) won by fall over Keagen Schuppener (Deforest) (Fall 3:35)
• Round 2 - Quinn Pfeiffer (Waunakee) won by decision over Elijah Hartberg (Stoughton) (Dec 7-0)
• Round 3 - Quinn Pfeiffer (Waunakee) won by fall over Anthony Kopp (Oregon) (Fall 1:03)
Boys 140-146
Sebastian Mejia's place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Anders Gausman (Stoughton) won by fall over Sebastian Mejia (Waunakee) (Fall 1:07)
• Round 2 - Malachi Black (Watertown) won by fall over Sebastian Mejia (Waunakee) (Fall 2:00)
• Round 3 - Sebastian Mejia (Waunakee) won by fall over Clint Nelson (Mount Horeb) (Fall 4:28)
Boys 140-145
Braydon Barbian's place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Braydon Barbian (Waunakee) won by fall over Colin Waite (Oregon) (Fall 2:43)
• Round 2 - Tristan Brunt (Portage) won by major decision over Braydon Barbian (Waunakee) (Maj 11-2)
• Round 3 - Kaiden Fitterer (Milton) won by medical forfeit over Braydon Barbian (Waunakee) (MFF)
Boys 145-150
Walker Banning's place is 2nd and has scored 13.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Walker Banning (Waunakee) won by fall over Atticus Ruhland (-Oregon) (Fall 4:40)
• Round 2 - Aidan Hackney (Reedsburg) won by fall over Walker Banning (Waunakee) (Fall 1:27)
• Round 3 - Walker Banning (Waunakee) won by major decision over Dawson Dregne (Deforest) (Maj 12-3)
Boys 151-160
Aiden Burns's place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Aiden Burns (Waunakee) won by decision over Aiden Billyard (Watertown) (Dec 11-6)
• Round 2 - Aiden Burns (Waunakee) won by fall over Michael Kowalski (Portage) (Fall 2:34)
• Round 3 - Aiden Burns (Waunakee) won by fall over Murphy Munson (Monona Grove / McFarland) (Fall 3:11)
Boys 151-153
Collin Uebersetzig's place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Collin Uebersetzig (Waunakee) won by fall over Bradley Holst (Monroe) (Fall 0:35)
• Round 2 - Karsen Gear (Deforest) won by decision over Collin Uebersetzig (Waunakee) (Dec 7-5)
• Round 3 - Collin Uebersetzig (Waunakee) won by fall over Max Johnson (Portage) (Fall 3:49)
Boys 153-170
Lucas Stoen's place is 3rd and has scored 7.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Lucas Stoen (Waunakee) won by decision over Blake Sather (Milton) (Dec 6-4)
• Round 2 - Lucas Stoen (Waunakee) won by decision over Landon Schulz (Oregon) (Dec 7-2)
• Round 3 - Schawn Thao (Monona Grove / McFarland) won by fall over Lucas Stoen (Waunakee) (Fall 1:46)
Boys 155-170
Loy May's place is 1st and has scored 18.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Loy May (Waunakee) won by decision over Brandon Hohol (Stoughton) (Dec 6-2)
• Round 2 - Loy May (Waunakee) won by fall over Micheal Adrains (Monona Grove / McFarland) (Fall 3:56)
• Round 3 - Loy May (Waunakee) won by fall over Pierce Creech (Watertown) (Fall 1:14)
Boys 160-170
Davin Ensminger's place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Round 1 - Porter Redner (Reedsburg) won by fall over Davin Ensminger (Waunakee) (Fall 2:58)
• Round 2 - Sam Braselton (Monona Grove / McFarland) won by fall over Davin Ensminger (Waunakee) (Fall 1:03)
• Round 3 - Cody Deneys (Mount Horeb) won by fall over Davin Ensminger (Waunakee) (Fall 2:58)