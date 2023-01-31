Two duals, two different results for the Waunakee wrestling team.
Hosting a quadrangular on Thursday, Jan. 26, the Warriors squeezed out a win over Monona Grove/McFarland 36-25, before losing to a strong Lodi team 59-12.
The night started off with a bang, as Waunakee capped off its dual-meet season.
“We had a great first dual of the night winning another conference dual to finish the year 4-3 in conference duals,” said Mark Natzke, head coach for Waunakee.
At 106, Mason Spear pinned Chaston Dotzauer in 2:54 to kick things off.
“We started the dual meet out on a winning track with Mason Spear picking up a second period pin,” said Natzke. “Getting a good start in the first few matches of the year has been tremendous for us all year, and Mason started the dual out right. Taking control in the first period picking up the early takedown and getting two turns for nearfall points, before finally getting the pin in the second period.”
Waunakee kept the momentum going.
“Connor Cutsinger then continued things for us, failing behind 5-0 in the first period,” said Natzke. “But he battled back in the second period picking up a throw to tie the match up at 5, before pulling away in the match in the third period to get the decision 12-6.”
Then came a double forfeit at 120, with Peyton Schultz returning from injury at 126 and dropping a 12-2 major decision.
“Coltan Nechvatal (132) then got us back on track on Senior Night picking up the quick first period pin after two early takedowns,” said Natzke. “Coltan went out on a mission and set the tone in the match showing his dominance from the start before finishing the match (winning by pin in 1:13).”
The 138-pound match between Gabe Guralski and Jaden Denman was a thriller.
“Gabe Guralski had a wild match that he trailed most of the match but fought back to only being down one midway through the third period before giving up a late takedown to get beat by a decision (14-9),” said Natzke. “Dane Spencer then came through with a huge pin for us, turning a close match (at 145) at the start of the second period into a pin (3:47) showing his dominance on top.”
Another Waunakee wrestler who’s getting healthy is Gabe Metzler, who won 9-3 at 152.
“Coming back from injury Gage is working himself back into wrestling shape and starting to show us what he is capable on the mat,” said Natzke. “Aiden Burns dropped a close match at 160. Failing behind early 5-0, he was able to claw his way back into the match and had the lead late in the match before giving up a late reversal to drop the match.”
The dual got tight, as the Silver Eagles recorded two pins to pull to within 24-22 of Waunakee, but Jack Schweitzer (195) made quick work of Hayden Ballweg.
“Jack Schweitzer came out on a mission on senior night, picking up the pin in only 14 seconds to seal the victory in the dual meet,” said Natzke. “Tyler Endres (220) battled hard the entire match but dropped a 3-1 overtime match, before Jackson Lenzendorf picked up a forfeit win to win the dual for us.”
Overall, it was a good performance for Waunakee.
“In our dual against Monona Grove our kids showed their grit,” said Natzke. “We had some kids fall behind early, but they never gave up and fought their way back into matches picking up a few wins and making some close matches that saved us some team points.”
The Lodi dual was a different story.
“Against Lodi we ran into a very tough team that is ranked in the top 5 in division 2,” said Natzke. “We dropped the first nine matches of the dual and just couldn't get any momentum in the dual. We had some close matches that we were able to hang around in but couldn't pick up the victory.”
It was Joe Kaney at 170 who stopped the bleeding.
“Trailing 2-0 entering the second period, Joe picked up a takedown and nearfall points to get the lead 5-2,” said Natzke. “He was then able to seal the win late in the third period with a takedown to pick up our first win of the night.”
Schweitzer got Waunakee’s next win at 195.
“Jack wrestled a very smart defensive match never getting himself in trouble and control the match from start to finish,” said Natzke. “While only winning 3-2 Jack controlled the match from start to finish and picked up the win for us. Jackson Lenzendorf (285) then closed out the dual with a quick pin in the second period, picking up a quick reversal putting his opponent on his back and earning the pin (2:16).”
Even with the loss, Natzke feels the Lodi match was a good experience
“While we ended up behind on the scoreboard, it was a great dual for us to wrestle some quality kids from Lodi that gave us some great matches to help prepare us for the postseason starting with the conference tournament and then the WIAA tournament series,” said Natzke.