Jackson Lenzendorf wrestles against Fort Atkinson

Jackson Lenzendorf wrestles for Waunakee in a match earlier this season against Fort Atkinson. Lenzendorf pinned both of his opponents at the Middleton quadrangular on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

River Valley got extra credit.

That made the difference in a 41-36 dual meet win over the Waunakee wrestling team at the Middleton quadrangular on Tuesday, Dec. 20, as the Warriors earned a split on the night by pounding DeForest 53-6.