River Valley got extra credit.
That made the difference in a 41-36 dual meet win over the Waunakee wrestling team at the Middleton quadrangular on Tuesday, Dec. 20, as the Warriors earned a split on the night by pounding DeForest 53-6.
“We ended up winning seven matches to their seven matches but came up short in earning bonus points,” said Mark Natzke, head coach of the Warriors. “It was a great opportunity against a quality non-conference opponent that we came out and competed in. Our kids didn't back down from anybody and gave it everything they could in the match and fought to the end.”
It was a seesaw match against River Valley, according to Natzke.
“Joe Kaney (170 pounds) started us with a close 3-2 win, that he had to hold off a late charge to hang on to the win,” said Natzke. “McCoy Smith (180) and Jack Schweitzer (195) picked up forfeit wins. Jackson Lenzendorf (285) got us back on track picking up a first period pin. Mason Spear (113) picked up a tech fall win as well. Gabe Guralski (138) picked up a pin, and Dane Spencer (152) got an 8-0 major decision win for us.”
It all led up to a winner-takes-all finale at 160 pounds, where Harrison May and River Valley’s Trey Schulte tangled. Schulte won by technical fall 18-3 at the 4:00 mark.
It was a great night to get an opportunity for our kids to get in 2 matches in one night and get some experience on the mat,” said Natzke.
May did get a key win at 160 against DeForest, edging Michael Zulkoski 3-2.
“He had to grit it out in the end to hold off his opponent to pick up the victory and that started us on a roll,” said Natzke. “We followed that up with five pins by Joe Kaney (170), McCoy Smith (182), Jack Schweitzer (195), Tyler Endres (220) and Jackson Lenzendorf (285) and then picked up two forfeit wins from Connor Cutsinger (106) and Mason Spear (113).”
The last four matches were the closest against DeForest.
“We lost two matches both by two points – Madison Mercurio (132) and Kristian Gaytan (152),” said Natzke. “They both battled in their matches and fought to the end. Madison even picked up a late takedown in the match and almost had her opponent on his back to pick up some nearfall points but came up just short.”
At 145, Spencer scored a 7-2 win and Guralski won by technical fall at 138, winning 18-3 in 4:00.
“It is always great to get a conference win in every dual that we wrestle,” said Natzke.
On Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30, the Warriors will compete in the Bi-State Classic at the Lax La Crosse Center in La Crosse. Then, Waunakee will travel to Beaver Dam on Friday, Jan. 6.
