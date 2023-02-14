Making it to team sectionals was on the to-do list for the Waunakee wrestling team.
The Warriors checked that off at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 regional competition at DeForest.
“Overall, as a team we accomplished our goals on the day,” said Mark Natzke, head coach for Waunakee. “Our first goal was to qualify for the team sectional. By placing second at the tournament, we were able to do that and will wrestle at Baraboo on Tuesday night versus Stoughton. Reedsburg and Sun Prairie will wrestle in the other semifinal.”
At the same time, Waunakee hoped for individual success for Warrior wrestlers.
“Our second goal was to get guys through to the individual sectional tournament,” said Natzke. “We were able to get 12 of our 13 guys on to sectionals. In addition to our girls, who will also be wrestling at sectionals, we will have 14 individuals with an opportunity to get to state.”
The Warriors’ lone champion on the day was Coltan Nechvatal, who took first at 132. Natzke said he was dominant all day.
“Being a senior Coltan is a man on a mission trying to finish his high school career out on a high note,” said Natzke.
Mason Spear, at 106, was one of Waunakee’s second-place finishers.
“He came up short in his finals match losing by one point but was able to rebound and win his wrestleback match and finish in second place to advance to next week and give himself an opportunity to advance to state,” said Natzke.
Dane Spencer was also a runner-up at 152.
“He picked up two pins in his first two matches before losing in the finals,” said Natzke. “He then had to wrestleback for second, where he was able to come from behind and get a last second takedown with some nearfall points to finish in second place.”
Jack Schweitzer also took second at 195, while Jackson Lenzendorf did likewise at 285.
About Schweitzer, Natzke said, “He dropped his semifinal match but was able to get a wrestleback and won by a medical forfeit to finish in second place and advance on to next week. In his other two victories, Jack went into the match trying to put the match away right away and he showed him dominance on the day.”
On the attack all day, Lenzendorf had a strong showing.
“Jackson Lenzendorf was on the offensive from the start in his first two matches picking up two quick pins to advance to the finals where he came up short and ended up in second place,” said Natzke.
At 138, Gabe Guralski finished third to advance, as did Gabe Metzler at 145.
“(Gabe) won his first-round match and dropped a close match in the semifinals and ended up settling for third,” said Natzke. “Gabe has been coming back from an injury and is starting to get his feel back on the mat.”
Among those taking fourth were Connor Cutsinger (113), who lost his first match but got a wrestleback for fourth place, as he earned a 4-0 decision to move on. Also finishing in the top four was Payton Schutz at 120. In Schutz’s first-round match, he fell behind early but rallied to win in the third period, as he too advanced.
With a pin in his first match, Joe Kaney was able to guarantee a spot in the top four at 170 to qualify for sectionals. At 182, McCoy Smith avenged last week’s loss to an opponent from Reedsburg at conference to get a first-round win.
“McCoy came out determined to put together a smart match and was on the offensive early to get the lead and then held onto the lead to pull out the victory and ended up in fourth place on the day,” said Natzke.
Also placing fourth was Tyler Endres at 220, as he pinned his first opponent of the day to advance to the championship bracket. He’s going to sectionals as well.
Harrison May finished fifth at 160, after dropping his first match and then winning his next two to get a wrestleback for fourth place, where he came up short.
“Overall as a team, we didn't back down from anybody,” said Natzke. “We went into each match looking to score and come out victorious. While we didn't win every match, we won enough matches to advance on to next week's sectionals and give us an opportunity to compete for a berth to the state tournament. It is the time of the year where you have to put it all on the line and give it everything that you got, and we did that on Saturday and are going to go into Tuesday night’s team sectional and Saturday’s individual sectional with the same mindset.”