Nechvatal with the pin
Waunakee’s Colton Nechvatal pinned Watertown’s Joe Logan in 41 seconds to win the 132-pound match in the Warriors’ dual meet win over the Goslings on Friday.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The start was almost as good as the ending.

In a wild, seesaw affair, the Waunakee wrestling team pulled out a tight 32-28 Badger East Conference dual meet victory on Friday, Jan. 13. The bonus points mattered.