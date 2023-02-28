Ottosen goes to state

Katelyn Ottosen has her hand raised after winning a match at sectionals. Ottosen competed at the Kohl Center at the WIAA Division 1 State Wrestling Tournament last week. This year was the first time girls wrestled at state at the Kohl Center along with the boys.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

For one Waunakee wrestler, it was the end of the road. The other two are just getting started.

Gabe Guralski, Mason Spear and Katelyn Ottosen all competed for the Warriors at the WIAA Division 1 State Wrestling Meet, held at the Kohl Center in Madison Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 23-25.