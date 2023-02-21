Gabe Guralski came back with a vengeance. Mason Spear met a familiar foe, and Katelyn Ottoson made it to the Kohl Center.

Taking different paths to get there, the three Waunakee wrestlers are headed to the WIAA Division 1 State Wrestling Meet in Madison, which runs Thursday through Saturday, after the Warriors were knocked out of team sectionals by Stoughton on Tuesday, Feb. 14.