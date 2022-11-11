100 Years Ago
Nov. 30, 1922
There is much talk of a new canning factory which is wanting to locate in Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. A.P. Kenny celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last Sunday.
Joseph Kirchesh, Emmet Bowles, Joseph Murphy, William Hart, Thomas Kelley and Harvey McChesney took the rural carrier examination at Madison on Saturday.
90 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1927
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ripp announce the birth of a son on Monday, Nov. 27.
Miss Tillie Wipperfurth and Joseph A. Adler were married in St. James Church, Madison, on Thanksgiving Day.
Mr. and Mrs. Anton Karls announce the birth of a daughter on Thursday, Nov. 24
75 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1947
We had case weather, or a warming spell with moisture, last Friday and Saturday, and many farmers took down their tobacco.
John A. Hyslop, 70, retired Dane farmer, died Sunday at a Madison hospital after a short illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Endres, Dane, announce the birth of a daughter born Friday, Nov. 21, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
70 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1952
Frank J. Schwab, brother of Mrs. A.L. Endres, died suddenly Wednesday of last week at his home in Madison.
Margaret E. Poulik and Stanley A. Muzatko were united in marriage Tuesday, Nov. 18, at the Lodi Methodist Church.
The Civic Clubbers were defeated by Spring Green here Sunday afternoon with a score of 57-64.
60 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1962
George W. Stehr passed away on Nov. 14 at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital after a short time.
It was announced that Ed Hellenbrand was the top producing agent for Farmers Insurance Group in Dane County for the month of October. Ed wrote 25 applications for new businesses.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1972
John Lipp, senior running back on the Waunakee High School championship football team has been named to the Madison Capital Times All-Area Team.
Construction began last week on the new supper club in Waunakee to be named Rex’s Innkeeper.
Roger A. Ganzel, who has been a Board of American Missions’ developing missionary to start a new church in Waunakee, concluded his position with them. He has been installed at Peace Lutheran Church.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 28, 1982
The Waunakee Jaycees will sell the new village flag, which will feature symbols of transportation, agriculture, industry, family, school and church.
Although spending by the Village of Waunakee is expected to rise 18.6% next year, the property tax levy will remain the same under the tentative 1983 budget prepared by the village of Waunakee.
30 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1992
This week’s Tribune features questions and answers about a plan to expand Waunakee schools to prepare voters for the upcoming referendum.
School officials are worried that a new federal law could triple the number of students whose education needs could require special attention.
Pictured are students at Waunakee Community Elementary School who took time out from classes to form a giant, hand-holding peace circle under the theme of “Together we can make difference.”
20 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 2002
Village officials are considering a plan to build a frontage road off of Hwy. 113 next year to serve the Waunakee Industrial Park.
Waunakee high school’s average ACT scores, which this year fell below the state average for the first time, are a cause of concern but not a crisis, administrators told the school board Monday.
Several Waunakee swimmers qualified for the WIAA state tournament, including Alyssa Ellie, Katie Meier, Sheena Nix and Nicole Hubbard.
10 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 2012
The State Department of Public Instruction last week released the first-ever School Report Cards as part of the department’s accountability program, and Prairie Elementary received the highest score in Dane County and the 13th highest in the state.
The Waunakee school board approved the final 2012-13 budget with a slightly lower levy than in the previous year.
Cam Robinson, owner of Invisible Fence in Waunakee, is now also the owner of LawnBott of the Badgerland, selling automatic lawn mowers.