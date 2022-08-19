‘We do love them’ | Former hosts of Ukraine children continues to show support

Jessie and Randy Behlke, of Deerfield, with Bogdan, who first visited them as part of the Circle of Love project in 2007. The program brought Ukrainian children to Deerfield every summer from 2007 to 2017.
Jessie and Randy Behlke, of Deerfield, with Sofiia, who first visited them as part of the Circle of Love project in 2011. The program brought Ukrainian children to Deerfield every summer from 2007 to 2017.
Host parents Randy and Jessie Behlke visit Ukraine in 2019, the home of Sofiia, a young woman who lived with them in Deerfield multiple previous summers as part of the Circle of Love project. The program brought Ukrainian children to Deerfield every summer from 2007 to 2017.
Courtesy of Jessica Behlke
A Deerfield group that previously hosted children from Ukraine has sent more than $11,000 since its revival earlier this year to help families who had visited Deerfield over a ten-year period.
Circles of Love, a joint effort between Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield, was formed in 1996 to help children affected by the Chernobyl disaster beginning with sending Sunday school offerings to community centers in Ukraine and evolved into hosting children from the nuclear disaster area.
Between 2007 and 2017, seven members of St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield hosted 13 children from Ukraine, where they became a part of the community, participating in everything from church services to family vacations.
“We do love them,” Jessica Behlke said of the children she hosted alongside her husband Randy. “They become part of the family, for me, they're like our grandchildren.”
The Behlkes hosted two different children during the time, Bogdan and Sofiia. In 2019, they visited Ukraine for Sofiia’s graduation ceremony and have kept in touch with Bogdon as well.
Now, the Behlke family is sponsoring Sofiia’s visa with hopes of getting her to the United States and praying for Bogdon’s safety, as he’s serving in the armed forces.
“I pray every day; I’m worried sick that he’s going to be killed,” Behlke said of Bogdon.
Other families, Behlke said, have also been continuously checking in with the Ukrainians they hosted and others who played important roles for the program. Circle of Love is continuing to fundraise, sending funds directly to former program participants and supporting them amid the war.
Ann and Steve Holmes hosted Yuliya in the summer of 2007, who is now married with a young daughter of her own. While she and her daughter had taken refuge in Switzerland for three months, they are now returning to the Ukraine to be with her husband, since men cannot leave the country.
Tatianya,who served as an interpreter during one summer, had taken refuge in Hungary with her family and contacted Circle of Love members, because they couldn’t afford the place they had found to stay. Circle of Love sent them $500.
When the community center was in need, Circle of Love sent them $1,000. Funds have also been sent to Bogdon’s father, who has been buying and distributing food to the homeless in Ukraine.
When Behlke first shared with fellow congregation members that she and Randy were sponsoring Sofiaa and that she may have to start working again to do so, Behlke was touched when several members approached her after the service, offering to help support Sofiaa.
“All that $11,000, it all came from the church members and St. Paul's is such a little church,” Behlke said. “So, I just can't say how appreciative I am of their care and concern.”
While some people may not be paying close attention to the war in Ukraine, Behlke said it is still very much happening as Ukrainians continue to resist Russian invation. Circle of Love will continue its efforts and help when it can.
“The need isn't gonna go away, the war is still going on,” Behlke said. “The part that worries me is it's already forgotten; you don't hear much about it on the news and God knows how long it will go on.”
“The Ukrainians have been unbelievable in their stamina fighting against this country that's many times bigger than them,” she continued. “Of course, they were only able to do that with the support they've gotten from other countries. Ukrainians are there on the frontline sacrificing their lives, and they just continue to fight, they would rather be dead than have the Russians take their country away from them.”
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.