‘We do love them’ | Former hosts of Ukraine children continues to show support

A Deerfield group that previously hosted children from Ukraine has sent more than $11,000 since its revival earlier this year to help families who had visited Deerfield over a ten-year period.

Circles of Love, a joint effort between Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison and St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield, was formed in 1996 to help children affected by the Chernobyl disaster beginning with sending Sunday school offerings to community centers in Ukraine and evolved into hosting children from the nuclear disaster area.

The Behlkes in the Ukraine

Host parents Randy and Jessie Behlke visit Ukraine in 2019, the home of Sofiia, a young woman who lived with them in Deerfield multiple previous summers as part of the Circle of Love project. The program brought Ukrainian children to Deerfield every summer from 2007 to 2017. 

