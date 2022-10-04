Ann Lattin never thought she’d be a truck driver.
But born in the small Illinois town of Thomson, population 590, she joined the National Guard after high school in 1988 as a way to pay for college. Soon she found herself driving flatbed trucks cross-country as a motor transport operator.
“It was a blast,” she said. “We hauled conexes (storage containers), we hauled vehicles, we hauled all sorts of different things. It was just something fun and different.”
Most weekends, Lattin and her team would do preventative maintenance on the trucks and join in standard National Guard training at a unit near her hometown. Missions would take her on trips to St. Louis, Chicago, Louisiana and other destinations around the United States, traveling in a convoy of military trucks numbering anywhere from 3 to 15.
Lattin continued to drive for the National Guard when she was deployed to Kuwait.
“There’s more complexity obviously, when you’re in a war zone,” she said.
Lattin’s unit worked with foreign nationals—civilian truck drivers from other countries in the region—as guides into cities all over Iraq.
The convoys through Iraq looked different from those back home. They were much larger, with foreign national trucks mixed in with National Guard vehicles and guarded by guntruck units. They would often number 20 to 30 trucks.
“The guntrucks would kind of police the area. They would drive ahead of the convoy, or seek things out and check for IEDs,” she said. “There were always comms, so you had a lead truck to talk back to the other trucks, and you always had a maintenance truck.”
The equipment being hauled was much the same abroad as back home, though later Lattin would join a Heavy Equipment Transfer unit, massive trucks capable of transporting tanks and other large items.
One of the most impactful elements of her service was the experience of being a woman truck driver in the Middle East.
“Women don’t have rights over there. That was an eye-opening experience. When you saw little kids or when you saw women you didn’t make eye contact. Those women can’t go to college. The Iraqi men that I met couldn’t fathom the fact that I hadn’t had five babies.” she said. “I know times have changed over there, but back then that was my experience.”
Throughout her time in the National Guard, Lattin was also an on-and-off college student.
“I would have been what’s called a non-traditional college student now. You would start a semester, and then get a deployment and not be able to finish it,” she said. “I took many classes multiple times. It took me like seven years to get a bachelor's degree.”
Over the years she took classes at UW-Madison, Northern Illinois University, and “a number of community colleges.” She graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in Consumer Affairs.
“At that point in time, I just needed to graduate,” she said. “I couldn’t care less what my degree was in.”
After nine years in the service, Lattin came home and moved to Wisconsin with her now-husband Bryan Petrasko. The two live in Monona with their beagle, Emma. The pair spend their free time with family, friends and, Lattin said, doing a lot of housework. They own a boat and, at least before the pandemic, would often go to see live music.
“I like being active in the Monona community,” she said.
She now works for Wisconsin Physician Services as a project manager, leading various IT projects.
“Very different from my college degree,” she said of the work. “And from truck driving.”
Looking back, Lattin is grateful for the life experience she gained in the military.
“I’m a big proponent of a period of time in the military, big or small. It benefited me a lot. It gave me structure, responsibility, camaraderie and community,” she said.
Her deployment experience made her more appreciative of the opportunities available to her in the United States, she said. But she is careful not to paint her time overseas with a broad, positive brush.
“We experienced shootings, IEDs, we lost people in our unit. We lost foreign nationals, people that were supposed to be protecting. This person from Turkey or Pakistan leaves their family to try to make money, and they don’t come home,” she said. “It was the same thing with us, we left to protect our country, and some people didn’t come home. Or they came home injured, or with a lot of trauma. I’m very lucky.”
In the end, though, she sees her service as an opportunity to see parts of the world, and her own country, she never would have seen otherwise.
“It was life experience, culture, meeting other people,” she said. “I came from a really small town. A country mouse got to see some cool stuff.”