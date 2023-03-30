Richard Ireland is one of six soldiers from the Cambridge and Deerfield areas who will be featured in the 2023 edition of “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local veterans published each November.
Richard “Dick” Lee Ireland has lived nearly all his life in the Deerfield area. His parents were Walter and Vivian, and they had a girl who would become Dick’s Sister, Nancy, born in 1941, and a son Richard who was born to them in 1943. Dick grew up in the 1950’s and 60’s. It was a time of great changes, accomplishments, political upheavals and the Vietnam War. The war was very unpopular, and many young men were very nervous about being drafted. Those attending college, engaged in farming, working for a company that produced military items, or with physical disabilities were exempt. Some thought getting married also might make them exempt. When Dick proposed marriage to his sweetheart, Gaylene Grossman, she mistakenly thought he was only trying to get out of serving and politely declined his first proposal. Happily she came to realize that Dick’s love was true and that he had joined a service branch. They were married in 1965 after Dick had completed his basic training in the Wisconsin National Guard.
With a letter from the draft board looming ahead, Dick and his best friend, Steve Clark, decided to join the National Guard’s 32nd Red Arrow Division with headquarters in Madison. Dick was 21 years old and began his service in September of 1964 and completed his six years of service in the fall of1970.
It was an exciting trip by railroad from Chicago to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, and Dick’s first time away from home. The army used a ‘buddy system’ and Steve Clark was Dick’s buddy. Long hair was popular in the 1960’s, so when they shaved everyone bald, it was hard to identify anyone. Lots of shots followed and you better not flinch! Some of Dick’s memories of basic include having to cross a horizontal ladder before you got to eat. Plenty of guys had trouble accomplishing that back then, but not the strong guy from Deerfield, Wisconsin, who was used to working hard with his hands.
Another memory was mail call, where you lined up sharply and better not be missing any buttons on your uniform. If so, your remaining buttons were ripped off before your eyes and you were required to hand-sew them all back on by the next day’s inspection. Probably most remembered were the bivouac weeks, where you lived outside in the cold of winter and its elements. They slept in tents. Night guard duty outside of the tents was often very miserable.
Many men got quite ill and some of them developed pneumonia. Dick also recalls with humor that a two-inch snowstorm closed the historic Route 66 in Missouri. In Wisconsin, a two-inch snow storm was hardly worth mentioning.
Dick chose cooking school as his work specialty. The school was located elsewhere at Fort Leonard Wood. He became a very good cook and was fortunate to have many friendships with people he met there.
Dick was honored at the completion of his training in Missouri. He was chosen from roughly 350 men as one of five outstanding trainees in his Company at the Fort. His parents were notified and invited to attend his award ceremony. There was a nice article published concerning Dick’s award in the Deerfield Independent.
With the training completed, Dick came back to Deerfield.
He attended monthly meetings and spent several summers cooking at then Camp McCoy and the Wisconsin Military Academy just outside Camp Douglas, Wisconsin (next to Volk Field).
In August of 1970, Dick was called to active duty with the National Guard. In protest of the Vietnam War, Sterling Hall had a bomb detonated which resulted in the loss of life to physicist Robert Fassnacht, and a chaotic crisis erupted in Madison at the University of Wisconsin. Dick was sent to guard and protect people and property. It was the ultimate test to use the things he had learned while in the service. His service obligation ended in 1970 and he had reached the rank of E6, a sergeant.
Next up for Dick was working on his Associate Degree at Madison Area Technical College in Madison. His major focus would be in auto mechanics. In the 1970’s, MATC was a vocational school, and Dk trained in buildings and garages near the present day Oscar Mayer plant and the old Madison Central High School. He became an excellent mechanic and his studies went so well that he was selected to be a member of the student council. Upon finishing his Associate Degree, Dick worked and operated auto care and repair establishments in Marshall and in Deerfield. He recalls getting a loan of $10,000, a lot of money in those days, from a Mrs. Beasley, a banker who had the F&M State Banks in Marshall and in Waterloo. He was on his way! Dick and his wife Gayne had two sons, Joshua and John. Dick and his son Josh, also an excellent mechanic, operated D&J Auto Service in Deerfield for 29 years. Many others helped Dick at the service center, including his younger son John, his ste-father Herb Schrank, Jeff Coffey and Worth Tiffany. Even after military service was over, Dick continued to be committed to serving the Deerfield community. He was a volunteer fireman for 35 years, and also a devoted church member helping out St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church with the skills he learned in life. In addition, he has served on many important village board committees that accomplished many projects that benefitted Deerfield. One example was Dick’s effort to get new street lights for the village.
The future still holds much more for Dick Ireland. Deerfield is building a new village hall, and the original building will now become the Deerfield Historical Society. There will be room for many more treasured memoirs. Dick will be a part of that as he now can devote more time toward preserving the history of Deerfield and his family’s portion of that history.