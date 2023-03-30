Richard Ireland is one of six soldiers from the Cambridge and Deerfield areas who will be featured in the 2023 edition of “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local veterans published each November.

Richard “Dick” Lee Ireland has lived nearly all his life in the Deerfield area. His parents were Walter and Vivian, and they had a girl who would become Dick’s Sister, Nancy, born in 1941, and a son Richard who was born to them in 1943. Dick grew up in the 1950’s and 60’s. It was a time of great changes, accomplishments, political upheavals and the Vietnam War. The war was very unpopular, and many young men were very nervous about being drafted. Those attending college, engaged in farming, working for a company that produced military items, or with physical disabilities were exempt. Some thought getting married also might make them exempt. When Dick proposed marriage to his sweetheart, Gaylene Grossman, she mistakenly thought he was only trying to get out of serving and politely declined his first proposal. Happily she came to realize that Dick’s love was true and that he had joined a service branch. They were married in 1965 after Dick had completed his basic training in the Wisconsin National Guard.