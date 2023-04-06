Walter David Ireland was born on July 27, 1913 in Madison Wisconsin. His parents were David and Helen Ireland. When he grew to adulthood, Walter was able to find a great job working for Oscar Mayer in Madison. His work afforded him the opportunity to purchase a home in Madison at 128 N. Orchard Street. Walter met the love of his life at a dance. He and Vivian Legreid fell in love and married on May 31, 1941. Soon after marriage, the couple moved to a fine home at 1205 Jenifer Street in Madison. Their first child was a daughter, they named Nancy, born Dec. 31, 1941, and a son, Richard “Dick,” born on June 26, 1943. Since Walter had entered the service in late 1942, he would receive word of his son’s birth by a telegram sent to Camp Young in California by Vivian’s sister, Charlotte Kraby. Over the years, Vivian would recall how much Walter loved life and dancing. Yes, life was very good…like a great dancing party!

Late in the year they were married, the world changed and the United States was attacked at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The wars in Europe and Asia now were indeed World Wars. Men and women all over the country were enlisting or being drafted into the service branches. On Dec. 1, 1942, Walter received a letter from the President of the United States ordering him to report for induction into the army. He was to report to tWashington Building at 624 W. Washington Ave. at 6:15 a.m., Room 305, on Dec. 12, 1942. The letter included a meager list of things to bring with you. Bring a shave kit, one bar of soap, a toothbrush and paste, a bath towel, two underwear, socks, handkerchiefs and a bag to bundle them together. That’s all.