Walter David Ireland was born on July 27, 1913 in Madison Wisconsin. His parents were David and Helen Ireland. When he grew to adulthood, Walter was able to find a great job working for Oscar Mayer in Madison. His work afforded him the opportunity to purchase a home in Madison at 128 N. Orchard Street. Walter met the love of his life at a dance. He and Vivian Legreid fell in love and married on May 31, 1941. Soon after marriage, the couple moved to a fine home at 1205 Jenifer Street in Madison. Their first child was a daughter, they named Nancy, born Dec. 31, 1941, and a son, Richard “Dick,” born on June 26, 1943. Since Walter had entered the service in late 1942, he would receive word of his son’s birth by a telegram sent to Camp Young in California by Vivian’s sister, Charlotte Kraby. Over the years, Vivian would recall how much Walter loved life and dancing. Yes, life was very good…like a great dancing party!
Late in the year they were married, the world changed and the United States was attacked at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The wars in Europe and Asia now were indeed World Wars. Men and women all over the country were enlisting or being drafted into the service branches. On Dec. 1, 1942, Walter received a letter from the President of the United States ordering him to report for induction into the army. He was to report to tWashington Building at 624 W. Washington Ave. at 6:15 a.m., Room 305, on Dec. 12, 1942. The letter included a meager list of things to bring with you. Bring a shave kit, one bar of soap, a toothbrush and paste, a bath towel, two underwear, socks, handkerchiefs and a bag to bundle them together. That’s all.
So off Walter went for basic training in a host of places. First stop was Camp Wallace in Texas, followed by training at Camp Young in California, then more at Richmond Army Base in Virginia, and finally Fort Devins in Massachetts (near Boston). From there it was an overseas flight to Europe and Walter was soon serving actively in England and in the Normandy part of France. Besides helping liberate France, he also moved on to the war effort in Belgium and the Netherlands. Walter’s specialty was being part of a tank four man team. One member was a commissioned officer and the others were non-commissioned soldiers. There was a navigator, a gunner, a look-out/weapon loader, and a driver/mechanic. Walter was the driver/mechanic.
Walter wrote letters home explaining that many days were spent during things besides fighting the enemy. Some of the more tedious tasks were digging ditches and trenches, clearing miles of land for military equipment, building field kitchens, cleaning latrines, peeling mountains of potatoes, and washing clothes and mess kits. His letters indicated that he was not afraid of death and that he was a true believer in heaven and meeting the Saints. War was hell, but there was heaven awaiting those who made who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The last portion of Walter’s life was spent in Belgium fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. It received that name because of the way it looked like a bulging area on maps. This was one of the fiercest and decisive battles of the war. Allied forces were attempting to free Belgium and the Netherlands from German occupation and then cross over the Meuse and Rhine Rivers into challenge of clearing the way for the ground infantry troops. On Sept. 28, 1944, Walter’s tank was hit by a long range granite mortar round and Walter was killed instantly. Is commanding officer, Lt. T.E. Thomas died a few hours later, and Cpl. A.H. Meyer died the following day. The fourth member’s name is not known, nor the circumstances of his death. The four soldiers were members of the 19th Army Corps. Walter was only 31 years old.
On Oct. 12, 1944, the Ireland family received a Western Union telegram message indicating that Walter was killed in action while serving near the small town of Kerkrade in the Netherlands. This small town was very near the German border and also only 20 miles away from the border to Belgium. Nearly 8,00 Americans lost their lives during the Battle of the Bulge and another 1,700 were missing in action. The grateful people of Belgium offered up an American cemetery at a place called Henri Chapelle. Walter and his comrades were among the first to be buried there. These heroes also received recognition noting em on a plaque at the Parkstad Limburg Stadium. After the war, the Ireland family and the family of the commissioned officer officer, Lt. Thomas, requested that their remains be transferred back to their home areas for permanent burial. Today, Walter lies at a cemetery close to Deerfield at North Windsor, Wisconsin. Many other family members are buried there as well.
His funeral service was conducted at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, which is just west of Deerfield. Reverend Enoch J. Tetlie conducted the service for Walter, and a quartet featuring Lars Dahl, Ed Sorum, Lew Holten and Henry Holten provided a musical tribute.
Walter David Ireland received great honors for his sacrifice. He received a Purple Heart, an award instituted by George Washington, for a soldier killed in combat. Other recognitions included a letter from Franklin D. Roosevelt, and the American Legion Gold Star Citation.
Walter was survived by his beloved widow, Vivian, a daughter Nancy (only three years old), a son Richard (only one year old, and his father, David of Waunakee, Wisconsin. Some day there will be a glorious reunion of the Ireland family in Paradise.