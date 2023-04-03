West Koshkonong Lutheran Church holds salad luncheon Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Spring Salad Luncheon will be held on Saturday, April 22. Doors will be open at 11 am, lunch begins at 12 noon. The church is located at 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton.In the Sanctuary, we will be holding a large “basket raffle” again. Basket varieties will make sure there is something for everyone! The American Legion Post 59 will also be holding a 50/50 raffle.In Fellowship hall, we will have multiple tables of salads to suit everyone’s taste.Tickets are $15 per person and includes the salads, bread, beverages and a slice of pie. You also receive a cookbook of the salads and pies featured. Door prizes also!Tickets sold at Nordic Nook & All in the Family Hair Care-both in Stoughton. Also, tickets can be purchased at WKLC office 608-837-9456. Office staffed part-time, leave message.This is a long-standing event and has been postponed 3 years due to Covid. We are greatly looking forward to resuming and seeing our friends and neighbors again!Portions of the proceeds to benefit Stoughton Schools Social Services Division and Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Girls basketball: With heavy hearts, DeForest's Kelliher sisters shined on the court in 2022-23 Sun Prairie Police aid Madison Police in arresting Madison homicide suspects Heyday hosts groundbreaking for new Sun Prairie development Meet the candidates for the Waunakee Board of Education Jack Marchese steps in to lead reloaded Cardinals on the baseball diamond Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin