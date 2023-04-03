Spring Salad Luncheon will be held on Saturday, April 22. Doors will be open at 11 am, lunch begins at 12 noon. The church is located at 1911 Koshkonong Road, Stoughton.

In the Sanctuary, we will be holding a large “basket raffle” again. Basket varieties will make sure there is something for everyone! The American Legion Post 59 will also be holding a 50/50 raffle.