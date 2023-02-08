What’s Online plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys basketball: Bova’s 20-point night leads red-hot Warriors over MiltonWrestling: Recap of Warrior JV grapplers at conference meetGame of the Week: Waunakee wraps up boys’ basketball season at DeForestBowling: Last week’s scoresGirls hockey: Catching up with Cap City Cougars Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy Milton High grad grows up fast in the Army National Guard Local high school girls bowling team undefeated in conference, earn state bid Sun Prairie Area School District administration declines comment on controversial Creekside email to parents Town of Westport chair reported dead Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin