What’s Online Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 22, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Look for spring season previewsGame of the week: Previewing season opener for baseballGirls basketball: With heavy hearts, Kelliher sisters shine on courtSoftball: Season starts at home against Mount Horeb Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie Plan Commission backs Dave’s Guitar Shop, Cousins, third Starbucks Wisconsin’s renewable energy wave is prompting some farmers to lease land for fields of solar panels Developer breaks ground on Poynette's Point Gardens Three Sun Prairie transfers lead Fall River to state Cambridge football coach Michael Klingbeil steps down as football coach and will be stepping down from athletic director's position