WIAA runs out the clock on shot clock idea; doesn't approve or make changes to state basketball tournament

The WIAA did not approve a shot clock or make changes to the boys state basketball tournament, two ideas that have created a buzz in the basketball community, while also approving several adjustments to winter sports recommended by coaches.
The National Federation of State High School Associations approved a 35-second shot clock on a state association adoption earlier in 2021.
“If or when they ever decide to go to a shot clock, we will still teach and play the same way, making tweaks as needed,” said Deerfield boys basketball head coach Nick Krull.
Critics of a shot clock have argued high schools would face higher costs in installing a new scoreboard with a shot clock. Proponents of implementing a shot clock have argued that teams wouldn’t be able to hold the ball to kill clock for an extended period of time.
College basketball faced this problem in the 1982 ACC Championship Game between the University of North Carolina and the University of Virginia. With a small lead, North Carolina took seven minutes off the clock to nurse the clock. After fans were upset with the time-stalling, the NCAA implemented a 45-second shot clock that began in the 1985-1986 season, forcing teams to have to shoot the ball quicker on each offensive possession.
In high school, the 2016 Iowa Class 4A State Semifinal was decided in double overtime when Valley High School held the ball for the entire period, waiting for the final shot. Valley made the shot at the buzzer, not allowing Pleasant Valley an offensive possession in the overtime period.
Another idea which was not approved was a potential change to the state basketball tournament format. According to WisSports, the 2022 Girls State Tournament saw its lowest attendance since 2012, and the 2022 Boys State Tournament saw its lowest attendance since 1950. Ideas have been floated to increase attendance.
A potential idea was to increase the number of Division 1 teams who qualify from four teams to six teams.
Proponents for the change in Wisconsin have argued that more Division 1 teams would feature more stars in the tournament. Critics have argued that it wouldn’t be fair for Division 1 to get more teams in, while other divisions get only four.
The WIAA did make changes in basketball regarding language defining a tournament. An event that is bracketed and plays to a winner is defined as a tournament, allowing schools better clarity for scheduling games and not going over their maximum number played.
The other rule change for basketball got rid of the appeal process for the senior 3-point challenge, with just one deadline now created for submitting stats for potential entry.
The WIAA approved a number of changes for wrestling. The girls individual state wrestling tournament will be held at the Kohl Center along with the boys tournament.
The Division 2 and Division 3 state wrestling tournaments will follow a regional model like the Division 1 tournament, the WIAA said. The top four individuals will advance to sectionals and the top two teams move on to the team sectionals.
In Division 1, the top two teams will advance to team sectionals like it is done in Division 2 and Division 3. Other changes have included adding an assistant referee to team sectionals, and the team wrestling tournament will use only electronic seeding, eliminating coach seeding.
Wrestlers will not be allowed to lower shoulder straps on uniforms, cohering with the national rule which will be enforced starting next year.