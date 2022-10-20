Whippets beat Vikings

WHITEWATER -- The Whippets eked out a five-set decision, punching their ticket to the regional final along the way.

The fourth-seeded Whitewater volleyball team held off fifth-seeded Mount Horeb 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-6 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at WHS on Thursday.