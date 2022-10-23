MADISON -- The visiting Whitewater volleyball team fell to Edgewood 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-21 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Saturday.
The fourth-seeded Whippets conclude their campaign as co-Rock Valley Conference regular-season champions and with a record of 23-9.
Getting to the sectional round is no easy feat in high school volleyball, especially in southern Wisconsin. Top-seeded Edgewood, ranked ninth and now 26-10, advances to face third-seeded McFarland in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
The Crusaders had the Whippets on their heels in the opening two sets. Whitewater, to its credit, hung tough and took the third set before the Crusaders clawed out a narrow fourth-set decision.
“Seeing this season come to an end is so bittersweet," Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. "We had such a great ride, and this team is something absolutely special, we are so sad to see it end. I think I can speak for every person who was part of this team when I say, this season is one we will all cherish. We won together, we lost together, we battled together, but most of all we supported each other, and we played some great volleyball!
"This was the absolute best team I have ever coached. And, in reality, it had nothing to do with our wins, and we had some great ones, rather it had everything to do with the culture we created. We loved coming together on the floor in practice or games, and we made it our mission to make each other better. And, we did just that. We are all better because of the time we shared being part of this team.
"I have said many times before, I have never coached a more selfless team. These seniors led the way; and our younger players saw first-hand what it means to be part of something so special, what it means to be in a Whippet uniform."
Whitewater senior outside hitter Kindyl Kilar posted a double-double of 17 kills and 18 digs, adding one block. Sophomore setter Calli Grosinske totaled 28 assists, senior outside hitter Cali Kopecky had three aces, senior libero Caleigh Yang notched 20 digs and junior middle blocker Aidyn Amundson had one block.
"Seniors Caroline Skindingsrude, CC Alexander, Cali Kopecky, Jenna Pope, Cristal Verduzco, Caleigh Yang, and Kindyl Kilar led this team by the example they set every day," Mary Kilar said. "Whether they were on the court or cheering from the sidelines, they cared about each other and played this game for each other. We definitely found success, with a record of 23-9, but saying goodbye to this team is incredibly hard.
"They all hold a special place in my heart, and we will all forever cherish the memories made this season!"