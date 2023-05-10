10 Years Ago
May 9, 2013: A new Sun Prairie pantry offering personal care items to those in need will host a grand opening on Saturday, May 18 in Sheehan Park-West, across from the Sun Prairie Public Library. The pantry will be hosted by Transformation Church.
Sun Prairie American Legion Auxillary Unit 333 will once again offer poppies in exchange for donations May 16-18 at three locations in Sun Prairie. Mayor John Murray read and presented the city’s official Poppy proclamation at the May 7 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
New Sonic and McDonald’s locations on Sun Prairie’s west side will be among the items considered by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission at its scheduled May 14 meeting. (Both were built.)
Sun Prairie High School sent 24 students to DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, Calif., the week of April 23-28. Junior Kaitlyn Schmitt was the first high school student in more than 15 years to make it to the final round of competition.
DEATH: LaVerne C. Bostad, 85, May 1.
25 Years Ago
May 14, 1998
Pictured in this issue, Kimmy Enstad writes a note to her mother as part of a Mother’s Day present prepared by Royal Oaks Elementary School students last Wednesday. Cellular One provided plants and cards to mothers of Royal Oaks Elementary students.
Sun Prairie’s Memorial Day activities on Monday, May 25 will include flag placements, a parade and a potluck luncheon open to the public. More than 700 miniature flags will be placed on veterans’ graves in 12 Sun Prairie area cemeteries.
WEDDING: Marcy Manley and Ray Cox, April 18.
BIRTHS: Girls to Carol and Andrew Schumacher, May 5. Boys to Don and Jean Aden, April 22; Jeanne and Jim Kerr, May 8; Daniel and Monica Haack, April 24.
DEATH: Frances Ernst, 92, May 5.
50 Years Ago
May 17, 1973
The city has been searching for a private firm to do house-to-house inspection of sump pump operation. The concern is that some homeowners are letting clear water go into the regular sewer system.
At the meeting of the Wisconsin State Press Association, the Star Countryman newspaper received the first-place award for the best Family-Women’s Page. Marian Peterson is the editor of that page. Dan Royle, publisher of the Star Countryman, was elected vice president of the state press association.
Memorial Day ceremonies will be held here on Monday, May 28, with a parade at 9 a.m. and a program following. The speaker will be General Ray Matera of the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
A front-page photo shows Queen Sandy Breunig crowning King Roger Wagner at the High School Junior Prom on Friday night.
Twenty-nine students were recently inducted into the National Honors Society at the high school.
Joey Raye, pianist and entertainer, was the guest of the junior English class in the chorus room last week. Mrs. Marlene Hyer is the teacher in charge.
Ruby Mellard is the new president of the Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Ruesch will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary May 20. Mr. and Mrs. Ed Scheuerell will celebrate 68 years of marriage on May 20.
WEDDING: Vikki Miller and Claude Weisensel, April 14.
BIRTH: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Trulson, May 7; Mr. and Mrs. Date Fedgwick, May 7; Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Behm, May 7; Mr. and Mrs. James Koltes, May 10. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Lisi, May 12.
DEATH: Paul M. Benisch, 56, May 13.
75 Years Ago
May 13, 1948
Sun Prairie will have house numbers soon. Measurements at 20-foot intervals at the curb will be made and numbers will be assigned accordingly. L.A. Stohl of the Wisconsin Porcelain Co., and also the village president, will furnish the black numbers with white background. (Individual numbers were made of porcelain and inserted in a metal frame. Many are still in use in the older neighborhoods of the city.)
The Centennial Ball brought out a large crowd dressed in old-time costumes.
The Water and Light Commission has hired two men to assist B.E. Long, the superintendent of the department. The new men are George Straus of Black Earth, and William Long, at present in the Army.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Drunasky will observe their 55th wedding anniversary on May 16.
W. Curtis Farmer was renamed village attorney by the village board.
In her Centennial History series editor Hazel Murphy Sullivan writes of “Old Abe,” the eagle mascot of Company C of the Eighth Wisconsin Infantry Regiment during the Civil War. He was at a national encampment of the G.A.R. in 1880 and shared honors with General Grant.
Mac Davison received first place in Class A for his trumpet solo at the recent Band Tournament.
WEDDINGS: Audrey Richards and John Auby, May 1; Margaret Hughey and Robert L. Greene, May 9.
BIRTHS: A son to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Kreger, May 5. A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Yelk, May 11.
100 Years Ago
May 17, 1923
The high school commencement will be held on June 6.
The Music Memory Contest was held in the high school on Wednesday afternoon. There were a number of perfect papers in both the parochial and public schools so now it will be necessary for the winners to compete again.
The local Home Talent baseball team won its opening game with Cross Plains, 5-1.
Angell Park has been made an official camp for tourists, and highway markers have been put in place this week, designating its location. The village board, cooperating with the Fire Department, has appropriated money toward the expense of putting the necessary equipment in the park for the campsite.
The necessary equipment for the manufacture of ice is now being installed by L.M. Weisensel in a building on Market Street. He expects it to be in operation by June 1.
At the movie theater, “When Knighthood Was in Flower” will be shown Friday and Saturday. Being an eleven-reel production, there will be one show only at 8 p.m. sharp.
Rademacher and Sons advertise that they will be open Saturday nights from 7-9 p.m. to receive eggs from those who wish cash for eggs.
There will be a barn dance at Curley Weisensel’s next Wednesday. Good music. Everybody welcome.
125 Years Ago
May 12, 1898
In a report dated May 7, from Washington, D.C., Dewey states he silenced the batteries completely at Cavite on the Philippine Islands. The squadron is in excellent health and spirits. Spanish loss not fully known but very heavy…
The village schools will close this year on Tuesday, June 14, and on the evening of that day will be the final exercises of the graduating class. There are nine: Anna and Rose Clements, Edith Flinn, Mary Aschenbrueker, Anna Hauge, Martie Carleton, Emma Chase, Frank Robinson, and John Yelk.
It is estimated that upwards of 1,000 attended the first communion services at Sacred Hearts Church on Sunday.
The hook and ladder running team had its first practice for the coming fireman’s tournament in Waupun.
DEATH: Mrs. Hannah Wolf, 77, May 6.