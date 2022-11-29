McFarland will get a dose of holiday and winter cheer next weekend.
The celebration is organized by the McFarland Chamber of Commerce, and draws participation from many local businesses and area residents.
Below is a listing of Winter Wonderland in the Village activities, shared with the community in a newsletter published by the Chamber of Commerce. More information: https://mcfarlandchamber.com/our-events/winter-wonderland-in-the-village-2022
Friday, Dec. 2
McFarland Education Foundation Silent Auction Fundraiser: Bidding opens at 5 pm on Friday, Dec. 2nd and closes at 8 pm on Saturday, Dec. 3rd. Monies raised will go to fund Scholarships and Educator Grants. Online auction address—mef.cbo.io.
Saturday, Dec. 3
7 a.m.—11 a.m.: McFarland Boy Scout Troop 53—Annual Pancake Breakfast at McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Road. Event includes breakfast of pancakes, sausage, ham, milk, orange juice and plenty of coffee, and drawings. Purchase tickets at the door.
9am—Noon: —Open House—Free cards and crafts to make and take or
9am—Noon: Photos with Santa at One Community Bank, 5990 Hwy 51.
9am—Noon: Open gym at Spartan Day Camp, 4814 Freedom Ring Road.
9am—2pm: McFarland Craft & Vendor Fair, at the McFarland High School A & B Gym, 5103 Farwell St. Hosted by McFarland High School Students, there will be lots of children activities, photo booths and a photo session hosted by DECA.
9am—2pm: McFarland Lioness Club—Bake Sale At the McFarland Craft & Vendor Fair.
9am—3pm Christ The King Church St. Nick’s Children’s Gift Shop—For children up to 18 years old to shop for Christmas gifts. Also shop on Sunday, Dec. 4th from 9am—3pm at 5306 Main Street.
9am—3pm: McFarland Lions Club Drive-Thru Food Pantry Donations can be dropped off at 5404 Anthony Street.
10am—1pm: Make your own gingerbread house at Rock ‘n Rollz at 5208 Farwell Street.
10am—1pm: Zoozort Live Animal Programs at Spartan Animal Hospital, 4811 Larson Beach Road.
10am—3pm: McFarland Sparks 4-H Club Brat Fry and K-9 Bake Sale in the McFarland High School parking lot, 5103 Farwell Street. Brat sales benefit the McFarland Sparks 4-H Club and baked goods support McFarland’s K-9 Unit.
10am—4pm: McFarland Historical Society Open House at the Larson House Museum. Offerings include tours, piano music, a 3 pm story reading for children, Christmas cards, hand-made items more. Located at 6003 Exchange Street.
1pm—3pm: Free Horse Drawn Carriage Rides by Karen’s Karriages in the Dale Center parking lot on US Hwy 51.
4:30pm—6pm: Holiday Bonfire and Community Tree Lighting. Arnold Larson Park (west side). There will be a giant bonfire at Arnold Larson Park, with free apple cider and cocoa, live music by Solstice Brass, and carols performed by McFarland High School choir students.
4:30pm—6pm: Tailgate with Santa in the gazebo at Arnold Larson Park. Purchase brats and snacks to benefit the Dan Chin Homes Foundation, which helps area families with living expenses. where dollars go directly back
4:30pm: Illuminated Fire Truck Parade—Beginning at the Fire Station, the trucks will parade around the village before arriving at the bonfire to drop off Santa (5:00pm) and then will proceed back to the fire station. Santa will then visit with children and families at the park.
Throughout the day, there will be open houses with deals and activities at: Spartan Nutrition, Edwards-Foye American Legion Post #534, McFarland Animal Hospital, Forward Pharmacy, The Dog Hut, State Farm—Jim Hartman, Health Journey Chiropractic, Culver’s, Lily’s Ice Cream Parlour, Total Body Training, Cindy’s Custom Interiors, Dane Dental, Farwell Gallery and others.