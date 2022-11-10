Badger Hollow Solar Farm

This map shows the 3,500-acre Badger Hollow Solar Farm in southwestern Wisconsin. The project is mostly completed, and We Energies is seeking a rate increase to pay for its investment in phase II of the project.

 Wisconsin Public Service Commission
Julie Enslow from the Milwaukee chapter of 350.org, a climate-change advocacy group, speaks at a news conference hosted by the Sierra Club in Milwaukee on April 25, 2019. She and others opposed We Energies’ request for a variance in the way mercury is measured in discharge water from the Oak Creek power plants near Milwaukee. As it transitions to cleaner energy sources including solar, We Energies is seeking a rate increase of 13% in its electricity rate to pay for it. 

A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power.

The 13% electricity rate increase would fund new utility-scale solar and natural gas generation. The rate case by We Energies’ parent company, WEPCO, is currently before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

We Energies plans to close its two coal-fired power plants in Oak Creek, Wis., in the next few years. The company is seeking approval for a rate hike from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to help pay for the utility’s transition to cleaner and more renewable energy sources, including solar and natural gas.