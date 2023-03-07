The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is highlighting the importance of the responsible development, management and use of groundwater in recognition of National Groundwater Water Week, March 5-11.

Groundwater is a vital resource in Wisconsin, with approximately 70% of Wisconsinites relying on groundwater as their primary source of drinking water. Wisconsin’s groundwater also plays a critical role in supporting the state’s agricultural and tourism economy – irrigating crops, watering cattle, processing various foods, or feeding trout streams and spring-fed lakes. All of this is made possible by the professionals that are key to the responsible protection and management of groundwater.