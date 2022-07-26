From the Wisconsin DNR.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host the first of several educational hunting webinars beginning July 28 for members of the public that are new to hunting or hunting curious.
The webinar series is in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever and Becoming an Outdoorswoman. The series is designed for those interested in learning about hunting, fishing and trapping.
Each episode will feature guest speakers sharing their experiences getting started with hunting and include discussions addressing common challenges faced by those new to hunting, fishing or trapping.
The first webinar of the series – Wanna Go Hunting? Let’s Get Started! – will cover how to get started and includes insights from novice hunters who explain their hunting journey through the eyes of a beginner.
“Hunting has a rich tradition in Wisconsin and is a sport open to everyone. This episode is ideal for those who have thought about trying hunting but had no idea where to start,” said Bob Nack, DNR Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Team Supervisor. “Attendees will learn a few easy suggestions and direction for getting started, as well as how our guest speakers got their start in this Wisconsin tradition.”
Following a brief presentation and panel discussion, the audience will have opportunities to ask questions that panelists will answer at the end of the program. Each webinar will be recorded and available online.
Time spent honing shooting skills, readying equipment and scouting the land for game are enjoyable pastimes and can pay off when the season opens. Bonds with family and friends strengthen during the hunting seasons as new traditions begin.
