The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to join in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sugar River State Trail on Friday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. at the trailhead at the New Glarus Depot in New Glarus.
Celebrate this anniversary with short announcements from local officials and trail partners, followed by a bike ride and refreshments provided by the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce.
The Sugar River Trail is a year-round multi-use trail that goes 24 miles from New Glarus to Brodhead in Green County. Parking, trailheads and restrooms are located in New Glarus, Monticello, Albany and Brodhead.
The trail is named for the river it follows and showcases fourteen trestle bridges, including one covered bridge over Norwegian Creek. It passes by farmlands, woods, rolling hills, remnant prairies and exposed rock cliffs. The trail follows the path of the abandoned Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul railroad line that was constructed in the 1880s and purchased by the state of Wisconsin in 1972.
In 1974, the Sugar River State Trail was designated a National Recreational Trail. It also includes a segment of the Ice Age National and State Scenic Trail. A short connector trail links visitors from the Sugar River Trail to the New Glarus Woods State Park.
The Sugar River State Trail is one of several Wisconsin state park properties celebrating significant anniversaries this year. Tower Hill State Park in Spring Green celebrated 100 years in July, Kinnickinnic State Park in River Falls celebrated 50 years earlier this year, and in October, Natural Bridge State Park in North Freedom celebrates 50 years and Aztalan State Park in Lake Mills celebrates 75 years.