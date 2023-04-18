The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews and local agencies have made good progress towards containing the 3,092-acre wildfire in Monroe County.
The wildfire, which began in the afternoon of April 12, is now 99% contained. The acreage figure has been reduced slightly due to more accurate mapping of the fire perimeter.
All Arcadia Fire evacuations have been rescinded as of noon today. Road closures that were in place for safety of the public and firefighters have been lifted as of 7 p.m.
No injuries have been reported. Three structures were damaged and one shed lost.
The fire is burning in oak and pine. There is still active fire along containment lines and on the interior. Crews will continue to work overnight when fire activity lessens to secure containment lines and monitor for flare-ups and spot fires.
The steep and uneven topography makes it difficult for direct attack on some parts of the fire line. Safety is a main concern for ground crews, with a focus on equipment navigating steep slopes and unimproved roads and personnel staying aware of burning and falling hazard trees on the fire line.
The DNR Forestry Incident Management Team that has been in command of the fire is developing a transition plan with an anticipated demobilization on Saturday, April 15. Some DNR resources may remain on the fire pending operational needs identified in the plan.
This will be the final news release on the Arcadia Fire from the DNR unless a significant change occurs.
For the most current fire situation and evacuation information, follow the DNR on Facebook and Twitter, or check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.