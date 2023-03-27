The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Adam N. Payne announced that he is appointing DNR Assistant Deputy Secretary Steven C. Little to serve as DNR Deputy Secretary beginning April 9, 2023, filling the role previously held by Sarah Barry.

“Sarah had been with the DNR since early 2022, and we are grateful for her public service and leadership in the Agency,” Payne said. “Sarah will certainly be missed by our DNR family, and we wish her and her family well.”