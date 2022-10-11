The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to help slow the spread of invasive species while out in the field this hunting season.
Hunters are encouraged to check for unwanted hitchhikers on clothing and equipment. Seeds from invasive plants like garlic mustard, tansy and spotted knapweed can travel far distances in the mud on vehicles, trailers, ATVs, shoes and clothing.
Once introduced, these invasives establish quickly, outcompeting native plants and damaging valuable wildlife habitat.
Hunters can play an important part in slowing the spread of invasive plants by cleaning equipment before and after heading out to their favorite hunting spot this fall. Here are some ways to help:
Learn to recognize invasive species.
- Be aware of seeds that stick to clothing and shoes.
- Inspect and clean hair, clothing, shoes, gear and pets before and after recreating.
- Clean equipment before and after use.
- Properly dispose of soil, seeds or plant parts from cleaning.
- Stay on designated trails, roads and other developed areas.
- Avoid areas that are infested with invasive species; “When in doubt, stay out!”
- Educate others how to limit the spread of invasive species.
- Volunteer to help control invasive species.
Hunters who may have found an invasive species while out recreating on public or private land can report the location, description and photo of the invasive species to Invasive.Species@wisconsin.gov.