The Wisconsin Department of Transportation invited the public to Yahara Elementary School on April 12 to see options for highway renovation in the coming years along Interstate-39/90/94, and to give input of what seems most practical from a local level.
The Wisconsin DOT is looking for input as they begin plans for a string of projects along Interstate-39/90/94.
“This is a study of the interstate from Madison all the way up to Wisconsin Dells, and what we’re looking for is long-term solutions for the interstate,” said DOT Major Studies Supervisor Daniel Schave at an April 12 open house at Yahara Elementary School. “The interstate was primarily built in the 1960s, so there is aging pavement and bridges and congestion, and safety concerns, especially on Fridays and Sundays, which is our busiest for traffic along this corridor.”
Likely to the surprise of none of the residents visiting that afternoon, Schave also said that an issue is congestion on Fridays and Sundays along that corridor. As well, the DOT is looking for solutions for flooding problems along the highway south of Portage, that portion of road having flooded several times since 2008.
“For instance there are now two existing lanes from Portage to Wisconsin Dells and we would be looking at three lanes in each direction from Portage to Wisconsin Dells,” said Schave.
Residents perused the displays explaining the ongoing challenges of congestion, flooding and degradation over time. In the gym, dozens of posters on easels throughout the gym showed three options for interchange renovations at each exit between Madison and Wisconsin Dells.
While the information and DOT representatives were available for the evening at Yahara Elementary, they are continuing to take recommendations on the potential projects, with information online at the I-39/90/94 Study-Public Involvement Page on WisconsinDOT.gov.