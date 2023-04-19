Residents review DOT proposals for I-39/90/94 renovations
Buy Now

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation invited the public to Yahara Elementary School on April 12 to see options for highway renovation in the coming years along Interstate-39/90/94, and to give input of what seems most practical from a local level.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The Wisconsin DOT is looking for input as they begin plans for a string of projects along Interstate-39/90/94.

“This is a study of the interstate from Madison all the way up to Wisconsin Dells, and what we’re looking for is long-term solutions for the interstate,” said DOT Major Studies Supervisor Daniel Schave at an April 12 open house at Yahara Elementary School. “The interstate was primarily built in the 1960s, so there is aging pavement and bridges and congestion, and safety concerns, especially on Fridays and Sundays, which is our busiest for traffic along this corridor.”