abortion_rally_06_24_22_48.jpg

Protesters gather outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on June 24, 2022 in Madison, Wis., during a rally and march for abortion access. Earlier that day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to an abortion. Wisconsin physicians have since operated under a near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the federal constitutional right to an abortion in June, Wisconsin physicians have operated under a near-total abortion ban from the 1800s. Physicians say the language articulating the ban’s narrow exceptions is vague. That makes the question of what they should do in certain situations open to interpretation, including when the pregnant person’s health is at risk.

Legal questions surround Wisconsin’s abortion law as well. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is suing legislative leaders over the 173-year-old ban, hoping that state courts will agree with his argument that it conflicts with more recent abortion legislation and should not be enforced.