Sun Prairie West junior running back Samuel James crosses the goal line with the game-winning 16-yard touchdown run in overtime, which gave the Wolves a 32-26 Badger Large victory over Watertown on Friday at Landsverk Field. James rushed 15 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolves, who improved to 3-0 and 1-0 in conference.
SPW — Hamilton 50 pass from Rhoads (Oehrlein kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — Scher 40 pass from Kamrath (kick blocked)
SPW — James 3 run (kick blocked)
Overtime
SPW — James 16 run
Team statistics — First Downs: SPW 14, W 10. By Rush: SPW 12, W 4. By Pass: SPW 2, W 5. By Penalty: SPW 0, W 1. Total offense: SPW 398, W 365. Rushing: SPW 41-236, W 22-45. Passing: SPW 162, W 320. Fumbles-lost: SPW 2-1, W 1-0. Penalties: SPW 11-85, W 5-25
Individual statistics — Rushing: SPW James 15-115, Dayne 12-59, W Fendt 14-46. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — SPW Rhoads 7-12-1, W Kamrath 15-32-0. Receiving: SPW Hamilton 2-68, W Scher 7-213, Schauer 3-52, Fendt 3-36