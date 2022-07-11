Previously, the state of Wisconsin spent more on education than the national average, but a recent report shows that Wisconsin has failed to keep up with the rest of the nation for per-pupil spending.
While Wisconsin’s per-pupil education spending has only increased 48.6% since 2002, the national average for education spending has increased by 75.2% in the same amount of time according to a new report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
In 2002, Wisconsin’s spending was well above the national average at $8,574 per pupil and increased to $12,740 in 2020, increasing only slightly more than inflation, which rose 43.9% in the same time, according to the report. The increase was the third smallest in the nation, behind Idaho and Indiana.
This leaves the state’s spending level about 6% below the national average. But, this isn’t new to school district leaders.
In response to the pandemic, the federal government released one-time funding to aid districts in their pandemic response, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
This one time funding, however, has left districts little capacity to enable the funds beyond their immediate responses to the pandemic as well as limited scope programming to assist with the learning loss that resulted from the tumultuous COVID learning experience.
McFarland School District, without the ESSER funding, would be facing a $1.7 million structural deficit, according to business manager Jeff Mahoney. For Deerfield Community School District, the first two rounds of funding went directly to pandemic response while the third round, totaling around $531,000, was earmarked for student intervention programs.
“I know that that $531,000 can look like a lot because that’s in people’s mind, that’s a half million dollars, but when you start paying for staff, that’s not very much,” DCSD administrator Michelle Jensen said of the funding.
Districts are bracing for deficits once the ESSER funding runs out, such as Green Bay Area School District, which is planning for a $36 million deficit in three years.
Outside of ESSER funding, Wisconsin school districts haven’t seen any additional funding and a state budget that has allocated per-pupil funding slightly above the rate of inflation.
“Essentially, when you look at it, the ESSER funding was the legislature’s rationale to give no new aid to schools in the state in the state budget,” Cambridge School District administrator Marggie Banker said.
The projected total expenditures for the 2021-22 fiscal year is $16,426,000 while the predicted expenditures for the 2022-23 fiscal year is nearly $415,000 more, at $16,840,500, while the expected revenues only increased by about $100,000.
“With stable and slightly declining enrollment, there is no new revenue for Cambridge schools,” Banker said in an email. “Consequently, we made reductions in staffing and expenses to balance our budget.”
Banker added that the goal is always to minimize the impact on students in the classroom and that the district remains “committed to the highest quality educational experiences as possible for our students.”
Building a balanced school budget for 2022-23 is going to be very difficult as we strive to maintain the best educational experiences for our students and work to attract and retain highly qualified staff. We are very fortunate to have community support that passed a five year referendum in 2020 that provides additional funds to operate the school district. However, the expense side of the budget is escalating quickly with increases due to ongoing costs of transportation, curriculum and utilities while the revenue side of the budget is struggling due to the state legislature providing a ZERO increase to schools under the imposed revenue limit. Even with a referendum, we will need to make concessions in some budget areas this year to make up for it.
“The Wisconsin Policy Forum, along with other sources, reported in February that new projections show the state's bottom line will grow by $2.0 billion over the current two-year budget bringing the estimated fund balance to $3.91 billion at the end of the biennium, in a budget in which the legislature gave schools $0 toward per pupil spending.”
“No new revenue to pay for a consumer price index at 4.7% and growing. No new revenue to pay for rising transportation costs and fuel prices over $5 per gallon, up from an average $3.29 in 2021. No new revenue to help schools attract and retain teachers and principals in a highly competitive job market. No new revenue to maintain or upgrade our buildings, many of them aging with inefficient lighting and HVAC systems.”
“No new revenue to continuously improve safety and security for students and staff in the wake of more school shootings. No new revenue to invest in evidence based curriculum with supporting technology resources. No new revenue to explore STEM courses and careers. No new revenue to support students coming to school with a wide range of social, emotional, learning and behavioral needs, especially following a global pandemic that up rooted our daily lives for over two years. No new revenue.
“I am not sure of the solution to a complex and complicated state budget, but I know the answer for funding public schools is not $0. All of us, especially our kids, are worth more than $0.”
“It’s no surprise that the investment by our state’s legislatures has not been education. It (the priority) has been a reduction in property taxes statewide,” Mahoney said. “Unless our state determines a different path forward we are going to continue to lag, our rank will continue to be lower, which doesn’t typically translate into better education.”
Every district in the state is in deficit unless they use one time federal funding.
-Jeff Mahoney, McFarland
“In 1993, the state legislature placed revenue limits on school districts. The limits place strict control on the revenue a school district is eligible to receive each year. When state aid goes down, school aid collected from local property tax goes up. When state aid goes up--as is the case this year--school funding collected from property tax goes down, but the amount of funding received remains the same.
Our biggest expense (78%) is the salary and benefits of our teachers and staff. Fair and competitive salaries directly impact our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel. Across the country, in Dane County and here in Monona Grove, public education is facing an increasingly urgent staffing crisis, worsened by a looming fiscal crisis. Between 2021-22 and 2022-23, we have put an additional $1.9 million into creating competitive teacher salaries despite zero increase in per pupil revenue limits from the State (despite the State’s current $3.8 billion budget surplus and Governor Evers’s recent proposed $750 million for public schools in Wisconsin, later rejected by the Legislature). As the fiscal crisis pushes more and more school districts toward unsustainable overreliance on property taxes and referenda to exceed revenue limits in order to pay our expenses, we run the risk of overextending the very communities we serve and, in many cases, live.
Aside from salary and benefits, many of our expenses are uncontrolled costs. Much like you and I are seeing things like gas prices or utility costs take a bigger portion of our household budgets, those same expenses are having a big impact on districts.” Dan Olson
“Operational costs have increased in general with record high inflation, according to Jerrud Rossing, the district’s business manager. Coinciding with these extra operational expenses, the district has raised its salaries and benefits a little over 5% to adjust for inflation, 4.7% in salaries and 2.19% in health insurance, which is estimated to cost the district an additional $1.6 million.
The district is expected to bring in around $48.9 million in revenue with expenditures expected to come in at around $49.7 million, Rossing said, forcing the district to transfer funds from the general fund to cover costs.
While the district is in its second year of a $3.7 million operational referendum, Rossing said the widening gaps in the district’ budget cannot be expected to continue resting on the community’s shoulders.
"But, that's a problem that the entire community can't pick up," Rossing said. "We need the state to invest in the future of our students."
